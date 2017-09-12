It's tomato season, and do we have a recipe for you!

(NEWS CENTER) - We are in the heart of tomato season, and David Turin from David's Restaurant couldn't be happier. Check out this recipe for Roasted Tomato Tart.

David’s Restaurant

ROASTED TOMATO TART

TART DOUGH

Yield: 2, 10” crusts

Cooking time & temp: 400-degree conventional oven for 13-15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 ½ C flour

1 t table salt

2 T sugar

1/2 lb. butter, cold and cut up

¼ C vodka — place in measuring cup with some ice; fill with water to ½ C and let ice melt

Method of Preparation:

1. Place flour in a cold mixing bowl with the salt, sugar and butter. Cut with a pastry knife until dough is evenly mixed.

2. Add the chilled vodka/water mix. Cut with the dough knife until liquid is incorporated–it should have lumps the size of corn kernels.

3. Divide dough into two equal balls, flatten and wrap in plastic.

4. Chill for 30 minutes before rolling.

The dough can also be made in a food processor.

Yield: 10-inch tart

Baking time & temp: 425-degree convection oven for six minutes; 475-degree conventional oven for eight minutes

Ingredients:

1 ball of tart dough (half batch of above recipe) – par baked and cooled

Filling ingredients:

2 T Dijon mustard

½ C ricotta cheese

1 ½ T honey

3 T basil, chiffonade



Roasting ingredients:

4 – 6 medium-sized, multi-colored heirloom tomatoes–cut in wedges

2 T extra-virgin olive oil

2 t salt

2 T sugar

Method of Preparation:

1. Remove cool pre-baked pastry shell from baking dish and place on paper-lined baking sheet.

2. Mix filling ingredients and spoon into the bottom of the shell.

3. Combine roasting ingredients in mixing bowl and toss.

4. Lay tomatoes into shell–do not put the juice from the bottom of the bowl into the tart.

5. Bake in convection oven at 425° for six minutes or conventional oven at 475° for eight minutes.

Serve each portion with schmear of fresh ricotta and a drizzle of fig vincotta.

