James Nelson, author of "Full Fathom Five"

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:37 PM. EST February 16, 2017

When James Nelson was a boy in Lewiston, he liked to make models of ships. As he grew up, his interest didn't change but the size of the ships did.

He's crewed on large sailing ships in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Pacific and written more than twenty books with some type of nautical theme.

His latest is called "Full Fathom Five," a thriller that takes place on Casco Bay.

