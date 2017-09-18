Joe and Mika Talk Trump

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The tweets came out just before eight in the morning on the last Friday in June and within seconds they were ricocheting around the media universe. “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” President Trump began. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-A-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Well, that’s an icebreaker.

Mika Brzezinski, the news anchor on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” was doing her job when the tweets began to fly. “All of a sudden the set got really quiet and everyone was on their phones,” she recalls. “I immediately knew [the president] was up to something.” And her reaction when she actually saw the tweets? “I laughed out loud…because I thought it was funny. And then I thought, that’s so sad that he got so played that he would do this.”

Friends of Brzezinski and her colleague and fiancé Joe Scarborough could not have been more solicitous. They all wanted to know if Mika, having been the target of the president’s scorn, was alright. “I’ve got four kids,” Scarborough says. “I’ve got a mom with dementia. We’re not worried about it!” Brzezinski, too, brushes off the slings and arrows. “I’ve got two brothers. I work with him,” she says pointing to Scarborough with a look that indicates he’s not afraid to needle her. “I’m good.”

Two months later, the presidential twitterstorm has, if anything, made Scarborough and Brzezinski more popular. “Other people thought that he crossed a line,” Scarborough says, “and it was obviously in bad taste.” He pauses and Brzezinski finishes the thought: “Worse for him than it was for me.”

