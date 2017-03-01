"Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean" by Jonathan White examines how the tides have impacted humanity and how they are part of a cosmic dance of outsized proportion.

It happens several times a year in Maine: a high tide enhanced by a storm or a super moon floods our coastal cities.

It is, to be cheeky about it, as regular as the tide. The ebb and flow of the oceans is deeply entrenched in our language and manners of speech. It affects shipping and construction, fishing and farming.

And the Gulf of Maine is home to some of the most impressive tidal changes in the world as waters rush into and out of the Bay of Fundy.

Tides are the subject of a new book by author Jonathan White. It's called "Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean."

