Cynthia McFadden works for NBC News now and spent 20 years at ABC, but she grew up in Auburn and went to college at Bowdoin. Here she agrees to work at NEWS CENTER should she ever return to Maine.

Cynthia McFadden grew up in Auburn, went to Bowdoin College, spent twenty years as an anchor and reporter at ABC News and now works as senior legal and investigative correspondent for NBC News.

She returned to Bowdoin recently to give a talk on freedom of the press. When we talked to her it was a gray, slushy day... but even so, she was delighted to be back in Maine.

