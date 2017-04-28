Ken Walsh, Lee Smith and the Purnell Wrigley Field

Construction is underway for the replica of Wrigley Field in Waterville.

When it comes to the character of the sport, the stadiums and fields of baseball are every bit as important as the players. Talk to Red Sox fans and they will gush as they tell you about their love for Fenway Park. The same goes for Cubs fans and Wrigley Field.

And now a replica of that field is coming to Maine. Purnell Wrigley Field opens Saturday, April 29th in Waterville.

