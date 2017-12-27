Kenya Hall & Friends in the 207 Studio

Kenya Hall is a force, she moves the air with her breath and produces soulful vocalizations that seem to come from her the ground her feet are standing on. She's promoting her show, the 8th Annual Stevie Wonder Tribute night at State Theater in Portland and she came in to the studio to play some songs for us.

8TH ANNUAL STEVIE WONDER TRIBUTE

Sun, December 31, 2017

Doors: 8:00 pm / Show: 9:00 pm

State Theatre

Portland, ME

$15 Advance / $20 Day of Show

https://www.portcitymusichall.com/event/1585488-8th-annual-tribute-stevie-portland/

© 2017 WCSH-TV