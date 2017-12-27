WLBZ
Kenya Hall & Friends in the 207 Studio

Nate Eldridge, WCSH 5:36 PM. EST December 27, 2017

Kenya Hall is a force, she moves the air with her breath and produces soulful vocalizations that seem to come from her the ground her feet are standing on. She's promoting her show, the 8th Annual Stevie Wonder Tribute night at State Theater in Portland and she came in to the studio to play some songs for us. 

 

8TH ANNUAL STEVIE WONDER TRIBUTE 

Sun, December 31, 2017

Doors: 8:00 pm / Show: 9:00 pm

State Theatre

Portland, ME

$15 Advance / $20 Day of Show

https://www.portcitymusichall.com/event/1585488-8th-annual-tribute-stevie-portland/

 

