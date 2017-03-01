Learning ocean science with the help of sand

This augmented reality sandbox is helping students at Bowdoin College learn earth and oceanographic sciences.

We all have fond memories of playing in the sandbox as kids... building castles or sculptures or just getting our hands dirty.

Bowdoin College now has what's known as an augmented reality sandbox. Picture a sandbox with a colorful educational twist that'll help geology students. There's a camera and projector that reads the topography of the sand and blasts contour lines and virtual water down on the surface.

It might sound confusing, but watching the video will help to make everything gel.

