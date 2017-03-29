Lewiston gym sending 3 cheer teams to national competition

Element All Stars gym in Lewiston will be sending cheer teams Chrome, Neon, and Xenon to The Summit 2017 in Orlando, Florida in May.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A gym in Lewiston is preparing to send three cheerleading teams to the Summit National Competition in May.

Teams Chrome and Neon from Element All Stars in Lewiston traveled to The Summit 2016 last year, where Neon walked away with a fifth place finish. Both teams qualified to compete in the cheerleading competition again this year held in Orlando, Florida. They will be joined by a third team from the gym, Xenon, according to head coach Kassandra Bowen.

"These kids bust their butts everyday, eleven months out of the year and to see them go from little kids with really nothing to amazing athletes who are so dedicated and conditioned, it's really rewarding," said Bowen.

The 48 girls traveling to the summit practice 11 months out of the year. Kaylee Arsenault, who cheers for Neon, started when she was 2-years-old. She describes the two minute and thirty second routines as an adrenaline rush.

"Just a heart pounding experience because you just have to make sure everything is right so you have to make sure you don't mess up," said Arsenault.

The summit competition won't be cheap for the three teams to travel to. About $4,000 for each cheerleader. They are currently fundraising to help pay for the trip. Click here, to donate.

