Living on a boat during the winter months

Around a dozen boaters live on board during the winter months at the DiMillo's Marina in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A boat can be more than just a sailing vessel. It's oftentimes a home away from home for Mainers.

Cold winter temperatures and blowing snow usually send mariners tied to moorings and boat slips ashore, but that's not the case at the DiMillo's Marina in Portland. There are around a dozen boaters who choose to stay on board during the winter time, including Adam Prokosh and Morgan Diederichs. This is the first winter the couple decided to stay at their slip year round, but it wont be their last.

"Probably going to continue this plan on next year and come and do the winter thing," said Prokosh. "I enjoyed it, the community thing was probably the best part."

About four boats down from them is where Nate Taylor and his girlfriend Kristin Noyes have been calling their Carver 36 foot Aft Cabin home. They learned quickly that shrink wrapping the exterior is an important skill to learn in order to trap in heat and keep snow out. Luckily they have plenty of experienced neighbors always willing to help out.

"I've loaned out a little kerosene here and there. Adam just down the way, he's definitely helped us out a few times as well. We go over for dinner on occasion," said Taylor. "It's a nice little community."

Boat slip rentals at the Marina cost around $5,000 for the year. That includes cable, electricity and a place to park a car. They also have showers and bathrooms.

