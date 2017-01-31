These tasty treats are half tater tot, half crab cake and entirely delicious.

Lynn Archer's crab tots were inspired by an unsatisfactory serving of tater tots, "Napoleon Dynamite," and a flash of brilliance.

She'd had the tater tots on vacation in Florida and wanted to try not only making them better, but making them her own. And she just loves "Napoleon Dynamite," a movie in which the main character is obsessed with tots.

Recipe:

Ingredients

8 oz crab

2 c leftover mashed potatoes

Salt, pepper, parsley as you like it

1/4 c diced red pepper

1/4 c shredded cheese

Juice of 1/4 of a lemon

Panko/bread crumbs

2 tbs melted butter

2 tbs flour

1 egg

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Start by making a roux. Mix the melted butter and flour, then cool and add the egg. Whisk together. Make sure the butter and flour is cool, do not cook the egg yet.

Mix together crab, potatoes, seasoning, red pepper, cheese and lemon. Stir in roux. Shape into small logs or footballs. Roll in Panko.

Place on a greased pan and bake for 15-20 minutes, turning a couple of times.

BONUS RECIPE:

Lynn Archer's Bang Bang Sauce

Mix 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce, 2 tbl mayo and the juice of a quarter of a lemon.

