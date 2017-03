Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education shares her picks for pairing with your Easter meal.

Easter is coming. Many people are looking for a new wine to pair with their ham, lamb and candy. Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education offers her suggestions.

Summer Water - Rose

Chronic Cellars - Eunice X (White Blend)

Jean-Luc Colombo - Les Abeilles de Colomno Cotes du Rhone

Lila - Sparkling Vino Frizzante (canned)

