Maine opera singer Kate Aldrich

Kate Aldrich is a talented opera singer who calls Maine's Midcoast home.

She got her start in opera relatively late in life - she'd enjoyed the theater growing up but didn't really get into opera until college.

Aldrich says an important thing for singers to know is what their voice can handle and to pick productions that match up with your voice's abilities. As such, she winds up singing in Carmen a lot. She says every time she does the play, she finds something new about it.

Aldrich and her family have a home in Italy, which they use as a base when she's working in Europe. She used to spend a fair amount of the year there. Now that she has a child, though, Aldrich and her family are actually spending most of their time in the area where she grew up.

Kate Aldrich has a recital on Saturday, May 13th in Portland.

