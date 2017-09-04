Maine Preservation releases its list of Most Endangered Historic Buildings exclusively on 207

(NEWS CENTER) - For 45 years, the organization Maine Preservation has worked to promote and preserve the state's historic buildings, places and communities.

It's a job that never ends, and every year the organization puts out a list of Maine's Most Endangered Historic Places.

This year's list is being released for the first time exclusively on 207. Here it is:

Most Endangered Historic Properties – 2017

Greater Portland

· Frank J. Wood Bridge, Brunswick

· Bowery Beach School House, Cape Elizabeth

· AB Seavey House, Saco

Midcoast & Islands

· Mary E. Taylor School, Camden

· Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro

· Downtown Wiscasset

· Wiscasset Historic District Commission

Downeast & Acadia

· Brining Shed, Lubec

Statewide

· Historic neighborhoods

· Coastal and waterfront communities

· Historic houses & land trusts

If you’d like to find out more about Maine Preservation and the work it does, head to www.mainepreservation.org.

