Maine Preservation releases its list of Most Endangered Historic Buildings exclusively on 207

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 8:09 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) - For 45 years, the organization Maine Preservation has worked to promote and preserve the state's historic buildings, places and communities.

It's a job that never ends, and every year the organization puts out a list of Maine's Most Endangered Historic Places.

This year's list is being released for the first time exclusively on 207. Here it is:

Most Endangered Historic Properties – 2017

Greater Portland

·         Frank J. Wood Bridge, Brunswick

·         Bowery Beach School House, Cape Elizabeth

·         AB Seavey House, Saco

Midcoast & Islands

·         Mary E. Taylor School, Camden

·         Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro

·         Downtown Wiscasset

·         Wiscasset Historic District Commission

 

Downeast & Acadia

·         Brining Shed, Lubec

Statewide

·         Historic neighborhoods

·         Coastal and waterfront communities

·         Historic houses & land trusts

If you’d like to find out more about Maine Preservation and the work it does, head to www.mainepreservation.org.

 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


