Maine Steeples Fund helps churches in need

The West Auburn Congregational Church's steeple was recently renovated with the help of the Steeple Fund.

According to a 2016 Pew Research report, Maine is the 3rd least religious state in the country. Only New Hampshire and Massachusetts rank lower.

It's also tied for second lowest weekly church attendance, according to a 2014 Gallup poll.

And yet, it's hard to imagine the Maine landscape without those white steeples dotting the horizon.Many of those steeples now need major repair, putting a strain on those smaller church populations. But something is being done about it.

The Maine Steeples Fund provides money to churches outside the city of Portland that need repairs. The money is given out through a partnership between the Maine Community Foundation and Maine Preservation. Churches need to match many of the funds.

Among the churches that have received grants is the West Auburn Congregational Church. Its current building dates back to 1846. Rev. John Williams said repairing the steeple could cost $100,000, and the Maine Steeples Fund made all the difference. "It's huge. Because without that help, without those grants associated with that, we couldn't do it. This isn't an inexpensive project."

Churches in every town in Maine except Portland are eligible. Click here to learn more about the Maine Steeples Fund.

