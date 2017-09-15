Mainer raising money to help Maine's homeless children

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - One of the funkiest bands around is headlining the Maine State Pier on Friday night. Lettuce has been together since 1992.

The Portland show is especially meaningful to saxaphonist and Portland native Ryan Zoidis. The band's raising money for Maine's Full Plates Full Potential program whose mission is to end childhood hunger in Maine. We talked to Ryan about why this cause is so important to him and asked him where the name Lettuce came from.

