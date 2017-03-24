Mainers win gold and bronze at Special Olympics World Games

Lucas Houk won a gold medal in the men's cross country 5K at the 2017 Special Olympic World Winter Games in Austria. His teammate Anna McDougal won a bronze in the women's alpine novice giant slalom.

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine has been well represented this week at the Special Olympics World Games in Austria.

Lucas Houk and Anna McDougal qualified for the games after winning gold medals in their respective events during competitions in Maine. They traveled to Vienna, Austria this week with 170 other athletes to represent the United States.

"It is one of the biggest honors of my life," said McDougal. "I just couldn't believe it to this day."

Houk had a stellar first day of competition. He earned a gold medal in the men's cross country 5K. He then went on to do well in the 4x1k freestyle relay and 2.5k freestyle. According to his dad, George Houk, it's the social aspects of the Special Olympics that mean the most to his son.

"These folks are able to get together and be active together, understand and appreciate and maintain the cohesion that a team has," said George Houk.

McDougal earned a bronze medal in the women's alpine giant slalom. Her weekly practices at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn helped prepare her for the competition. The 37-year-old took up alpine skiing 4 years ago with the goal of competing at this year's world games.

"Once I see the course I just go down," said McDougal. "Everything about skiing defines who I am."

The athletes are scheduled to return home to Maine Sunday morning.

