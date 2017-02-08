Maine's island life shown through virtual reality

Big Room Studios in Portland has created a virtual reality app to show what living on an island in Maine is like.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- You don't need to visit an island in Maine to see what it looks like. You just have to put on a pair of virtual reality goggles.

Perhaps you've seen one of those online videos of someone trying out a goggle headset that puts them on a roller coaster. It's called virtual reality and something Big Room Studios in Portland is using to give people a taste of coastal Maine.

"You can use your head and you can use that as if your head was the cursor and you move the dot around to a halo and you let that light up and it puts you into a 360 video experience," said Liam Sullivan, director of business development at Big Room Studios.

The smart phone app Sullivan has created is called Island Land and gives you a virtual reality experience of different areas around Casco Bay. You can ride in a life flight helicopter, a kayak, join a lobster fisherman on his boat and even see what the inside of his trap looks from a lobster's point of view. Torie Delisle works with businesses to see how virtual reality can improve their websites and mobile apps.

"I was with the group that took this to the Camden international film festival and the most common response from the people that came out of the experience was whoa I had no idea that the island was like that or I had no idea that being on a lobster boat was like that," said Delisle.

Big Room Studios is hoping to have Island Land downloadable from the app store on smart phones soon.

