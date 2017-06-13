"Mamma Mia" at the Ogunquit Playhouse

The theater season is underway at Ogunquit Playhouse, and the first show of the summer is "Mamma Mia."
"Mamma Mia" was a hit on Broadway, a hit at the movies and now it plays around the world. At the heart of the show are the songs of the band ABBA.
ABBA can be considered a love-em-or-hate-em band, and you'll find that the leads in this production fell on both sides of that equation (although they both love the music now).
"Mamma Mia" runs through July 1.
