"The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City," by Bates professor Margaret Creighton, recounts the exploits - some amazing, some horrifying -of the 1901 World's Fair.

The 1901 World's Fair in Buffalo, NY was a sight to behold: buildings buzzed with electricity, scandal unfolded on the midway and President William McKinley was assassinated.

Bates professor Margaret Creighton recounts stories from the fair - including some fascinating and horrifying scandals on the midway and others at nearby Niagara Falls - in her book "The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City."

