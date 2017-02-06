The 1901 World's Fair in Buffalo, NY was a sight to behold: buildings buzzed with electricity, scandal unfolded on the midway and President William McKinley was assassinated.
Bates professor Margaret Creighton recounts stories from the fair - including some fascinating and horrifying scandals on the midway and others at nearby Niagara Falls - in her book "The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City."
