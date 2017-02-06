WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Margaret Creighton - "The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City"

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:34 PM. EST February 06, 2017

The 1901 World's Fair in Buffalo, NY was a sight to behold: buildings buzzed with electricity, scandal unfolded on the midway and President William McKinley was assassinated.

Bates professor Margaret Creighton recounts stories from the fair - including some fascinating and horrifying scandals on the midway and others at nearby Niagara Falls - in her book "The Electrifying Fall of Rainbow City."

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories