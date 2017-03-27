Marketplace Morning Report's David Brancaccio

David Brancaccio, the host of the business show "Marketplace Morning Report" on NPR, talks with Rob Caldwell.

David Brancaccio grew up in Waterville and has loved radio since a very young age. Now he is the host of the business show Marketplace Morning Report on NPR.

His job means he gets to cover a wide range of subjects, and lately he's been looking at the rise of automation in the workplace and all that means for the future of our country. People say, for instance, that more automation will open up more higher-level jobs for Americans. But where do Americans get that training?

Or take another ethical quandary: you're in a driverless car and a pedestrian jaywalks. Whose life does the car try to save?

