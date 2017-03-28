Martha Stewart guest edits the April/May issue of Down East Magazine

Down East Magazine's April/May issue is guest-edited by Martha Stewart.

The magazine's editorial board approached her and Stewart was immediately very receptive to the idea. She was a hands on editor, spending hours on the phone talking about stories and pitches and looking to get longtime questions she's had about Maine answered.

Stewart, who owns a 68-acre property on Mount Desert Island, openly admits she's not a typical Mainer. But she does love to spend the time that she can here. Maine first came to her radar as a young newlywed and she keeps finding herself back here (despite obstacles like that marriage falling apart).

The issue covers a variety of topics from backyard chickens to aquaculture.

