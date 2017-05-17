Master pianist Awadagin Pratt

Awadagin Pratt practices with the Daponte String Quartet.

Awadagin Pratt first started playing piano at age 6. He picked up the violin at 9. He was so talented at both instruments he ended up graduating with diplomas in piano performance, violin performance, and conducting.

Soon after he decided to focus on piano and conducting - and his career really took off when he became the first African-American pianist to win an international prize, the Naumberg International Piano Competition.

Pratt is in Maine rehearsing with the Daponte String Quartet. They're celebrating their 25th anniversary with a concert Thursday, May 18th at Bowdoin College.

