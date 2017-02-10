Merton Brown and the Kennebunk Skate Swap

About twice a year, Kennebunk's town manager puts together a skate swap for families who need skates.

At Kennebunk's Waterhouse Center, ice skating is free if you have skates.

And if you don't have skates, Kennebunk town manager Merton Brown might have the thing to help.

The Waterhouse Center is so named in memory of Geraldine Waterhouse, who left a substantial sum of money to the town on the condition that the ice rink be open and free for all skaters.

The Center is now the locus of a substantial amount of community building. And it spawned another act of generosity.

Brown, the town manager, grew up "in survival mode" in the Bethel area. But he always had ice skates because of a swap shop set up at the house of a local woman Ginny Keniston.

He's taken that idea and transferred it to Kennebunk, so kids who need skates can get them. He says it's all inspired by "the goodness of Ginny Keniston."

The swaps are over for this season, but Brown plans on bringing them back for next year.

Saturday night is date night at the rink. Organizers are bringing in a DJ to spin some tunes and - as always - the skating is free.

