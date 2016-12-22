Michael Jackson and the music of Zach Jones

Zach Jones performs in the 207 studio.

Musicians do not exist in a vacuum. Their art is inspired and informed by their peers and predecessors. And for Zach Jones, there may be no greater influence than Michael Jackson.

Half a decade ago, Jones and his band put on a couple tribute shows to the King of Pop. He's doing it again, and this time he's including his own music that's inspired by The King of Pop.

The show is Thursday, December 29th at the Portland House of Music and Events.

Copyright 2016 WCSH