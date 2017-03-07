Music in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 03/07/17

Aimsel Ponti shares her picks for December concerts in Maine.

If cabin fever has got you bouncing off the walls, Aimsel Ponti has some tips for live music events that you won't want to miss.

Show 1:

Benefit for ACLU of Maine

Featuring: Spose, Weakened Friends, Bright Boy, Jeff Beam, Amarantos Quartet, Sunset Hearts and Anna Lombard

Friday, March 10th

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Show 2:

Release the Hounds

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge with Aoife O'Donovan

Saturday, March 18th

Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield

Show 3:

John Gorka

Friday, March 17th

Johnson Hall, Gardiner

Show 4:

Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

Saturday, March 25th

State Theatre, Portland

