Music in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 03/07/17

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:49 PM. EST March 07, 2017

If cabin fever has got you bouncing off the walls, Aimsel Ponti has some tips for live music events that you won't want to miss.

Show 1:

Benefit for ACLU of Maine

Featuring: Spose, Weakened Friends, Bright Boy, Jeff Beam, Amarantos Quartet, Sunset Hearts and Anna Lombard

Friday, March 10th

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Show 2:

Release the Hounds

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge with Aoife O'Donovan

Saturday, March 18th

Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield

Show 3:

John Gorka

Friday, March 17th

Johnson Hall, Gardiner

Show 4:

Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton

Saturday, March 25th

State Theatre, Portland

 

