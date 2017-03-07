Music in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 03/07/17

If cabin fever has got you bouncing off the walls, Aimsel Ponti has some tips for live music events that you won't want to miss.
Show 1:
Featuring: Spose, Weakened Friends, Bright Boy, Jeff Beam, Amarantos Quartet, Sunset Hearts and Anna Lombard
Friday, March 10th
Port City Music Hall, Portland
Show 2:
Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge with Aoife O'Donovan
Saturday, March 18th
Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield
Show 3:
Friday, March 17th
Johnson Hall, Gardiner
Show 4:
Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton
Saturday, March 25th
State Theatre, Portland
