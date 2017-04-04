Music in Maine with Aimsel Ponti - 04/04

Aimsel Ponti loves music in Maine. And April is the time of year when the concert season really kicks up. So she had a hard time limiting her picks to these five shows.

Brit Floyd - Friday, April 7th - Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Lazou Mizik - Friday, April 14th - The Strand, Rockland

Saturday, April 15th - SPACE Gallery, Portland

The Jayhawks - Tuesday, April 18th - Port City Music Hall, Portland

Catie Curtis & Maia Sharp - Sunday, April 23rd - One Longfellow Square, Portland

Melissa Ferrick - Thursday, April 27th - One Longfellow Square, Portland

© 2017 WCSH-TV