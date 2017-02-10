Music program gets seniors moving at Barron Center

Seniors have been moving and shaking for three years during the Musical Chairs program offered at the Barron Center in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For three years there's been a program at the Barron Center in Portland to get its residents moving.

When Laurence Miller arrived at the Barron Center as its chaplain, he decided to start a program that would get seniors out of their room and jog their memories. Musical chairs is a time to exercise, dance and quiz residents on a song's name and artist.

"Not that they're getting a substantial workout, as much as they're getting a lot of interaction with each other," said Miller. "They are a community, they are invited to something that ordinarily would not be something they would be invited to."

The first day of musical chairs had four women take part, but today it fills an entire room with movers and shakers. It caught the attention of Nancy Tucci when she was strolling by the door. Safe to say that the 81-year-old's decision to join wasn't a bad one.

"Oh I like it," said Tucci with a laugh. "Something for me to do besides sit in a chair."

Musical chairs happens every Tuesday at 10:00 am at the Barron Center and ends with a ten minute session of Tai Chi.

Copyright 2017 WCSH