Bull Moose Music || Movies || Video Games || Books || And so much more... (Photo: Bull Moose)

It is going to be cold, icy and winter outside for the next few weeks. Instead of troubling yourself by bundling up to face the elements, stay inside with new movies and music! Chris and Brett from Bull Moose run through their latest picks.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Pinocchio

Victoria

Avalanches - "Since I Left You"

Sleater-Kinney - "Live In Paris"

Copyright 2016 WCSH