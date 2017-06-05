New movies and music with the boys from Bull Moose - 06/05/17

Bull Moose Music || Movies || Video Games || Books || And so much more... (Photo: Bull Moose)

The sun rises and sets, the tides ebb and flow and the entertainment industry continues to crank out new movies and music to enjoy. Chris and Brett from Bull Moose lay out their picks for the week.

Chris Ross & The North - "Over Lonesome" CD

Halsey - "hopeless fountain kingdom" CD, LP

"Beauty and the Beast" (2017) - DVD, Blu-ray

Roger Waters - "Is This The Life We Really Want?" CD, LP

U2 - "The Joshua Tree" 30th anniversary editions

© 2017 WCSH-TV