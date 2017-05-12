Ogunquit museum welcomes new executive director

The Ogunquit Museum of American Art is open for the season with art inside that was the vision of Michael Mansfield, the new executive director and chief curator.

OGUNGUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Ogunquit Museum of American Art (OMAA) has been opening every summer for more than half a century, but this year there's a new factor.

The museum's new executive director and chief curator, Michael Mansfield, arrived in Maine in January. He comes with years of experience including the former curator of film and media arts at the Smithsonian American Art Museum. He plans on showcasing modern exhibits in the future in Ogunquit, but is now taking the opportunity to display great works from local and national artists.

"I think the museum should be a place where the public can come to see work created by Maine artists, but also we can expose national movements to artists working in Maine," said Mansfield.

There are displays of work done by Dahlov Ipcar, Carl Austin Hyatt, James Linnehan, and Henry Strater who founded the museum in 1953. Since opening the museum May 1st, Mansfield has been taking time to learn more about the things OMAA is known for such as the sculpture gardens outside.

"I get to throw the doors open and take credit for the view," said Mansfield. "It's such a fantastic place to visit, from the gardens to the galleries there's an incredible amount to see and it's exciting."

On Wednesday May 17 the OMAA will be holding its first Garden Intervention of the summer with Pamela Moulton presenting her Interactive Map of Emotions in the sculpture gardens. For a full list of upcoming events, click here.

