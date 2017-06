John Bisbee is an artist who works only with nails. And he's doing some cool new stuff! With nails!

Over the years, Maine has attracted more than its share of famous artists: Winslow Homer, Andrew Wyeth, Dahlov Ipcar to name just a few.

But here's the thing: nearly all the really famous artists with a connection to the state are dead. After Jamie Wyeth, the best-known living artist in Maine just might be a sculptor - John Bisbee.

