The Ghosts of Johnson City perform in the 207 studio.

The Ghosts of Johnson City started off simply covering some of the oldest American music out there.

Now they're writing their own songs.

The fruits of their labor can be found in the album "The Devil's Gold." They're celebrating the recording with a show at Portland House of Music on Friday, February 11th. Dark Hollow Bottling Company is opening.

