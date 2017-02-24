"The Yid," by Paul Goldberg, is the story of two men trying to assassinate Joseph Stalin to save the Jews.

When Paul Goldberg had his first novel published last year, it was praised as a screwball farce about atrocity: both hilarious and appalling.

If that sounds contradictory, well, Paul Goldberg is quite comfortable with a world that doesn't always make sense.

His book is called "The Yid." It's about two aged Russians who are trying to save Jews by assassinating the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Goldberg knows the world about which he wrote since he is Jewish and grew up in Moscow in the 1960s and '70s, a time when Jews were rarely allowed to emigrate.

Copyright 2017 WCSH