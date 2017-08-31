Peace Ridge Sanctuary: A haven for abused animals

Horses rescued by NHSPCA

BROOKS, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Peace Ridge Sanctuary is home to more than 250 animals — each animal arrives with a story of neglect and poor health; often they are cases of abuse. But here, at this exquisite sanctuary in the rolling hills of mid-coast Maine... their stories take on new hope.

When you visit Peace Ridge Sanctuary, you cannot help but be drawn in by the tireless work, and round-the-clock care that is given to each resident. While they cannot take in every animal that is in need across the state — the ones that do make their way to Peace Ridge are lucky enough to live in to a happy ending. Peace Ridge welcomes help — whether it be by volunteering, or through financial support — and hosts an Open House series where you can visit the property — the last Sunday of each month thru October. And they are hosting a celebration on the 29th of this month to celebrate the opening of the Donkey Barn.

Peace Ridge Sanctuary http://peaceridgesanctuary.org

Summer Open House series — visit the last Sunday of every month, June through October 12p-3p.

