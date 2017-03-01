An arctic bee does its business around a plant. The arctic bee population has boomed lately as a result of warmer temperatures in the arctic. Photograph: Peter Ralston

Peter Ralston is one of Maine's most praised photographers. You probably know his image of a dory full of sheep being towned through Tenant's Harbor.

This summer he was out on a boat again, this time traveling the Arctic from the Western coast of Greenland to the northernmost point in the North American Continent and then north from there, even.

And he brought his camera, snapping a handful of terabytes worth of images along the way.

Now he's touring the photos around, talking about the sights he saw and how, despite their stark beauty, there is something concerning underneath all of it.

Copyright 2017 WCSH