Jeremy Dowd, a live-in intern at the Scarborough Fire Department, battles a brush fire along the railroad tracks near Highland Avenue and Black Point Road. Photo: Derek Davis | Portland Press Herald Staff Photographer

The Portland Press Herald is celebrating their top 20 photos from 2016.

The staff at the magazine pieced the photos together in an insert in the paper's Sunday edition, but you can also see the photos in person at the Portland Public Library.

Photographers have also organized several talks about the work that they do.

