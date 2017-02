Pugwash plays in the 207 studio. Their drummer is humming along on a kazoo.

The Irish pop-rock band Pugwash are somewhat regular in their appearances on 207. And now they're working on a new album.

They're looking to raise about $26,000 for the venture. So far they're up to about $19,000. You can contribute and check out some of their new music.

Copyright 2017 WCSH