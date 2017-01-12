RaysUp Campaign holds Spirit of Maine blood drive

Ray Poulin started the RaysUp Campaign after he needed 77 units of donated blood to stay alive.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Spirit of Maine Blood Drive at the Maine Mall last month had a goal of raising the most units of blood from one drive. It didn't reach that goal, but the drive's organizer can still be proud of the work he's doing.

Ray Poulin started the RaysUp Campaign after he was diagnosed with Sepsis in 2013. He spent 32 days at Maine Medical Center and two weeks in rehab. Poulin received 77 units of donated blood from the Red Cross.

"I was in the hospital with Sepsis, which turned into Septic shock," said Poulin. "So my liver hemorrhaged which turned into an immediate need for blood and if the blood wasn't available when I needed it then I wouldn't be here today."

Poulin holds two blood drives a year including the Spirit of Maine Blood Drive that was held at the Maine Mall in December. Guy Cote has become a regular at the RaysUp blood drives. His O Negative blood has been collected into more than 60 units of bags.

"I've been donating blood for 40 years," said Cote. "A couple of times my blood actually got out of the Red Cross before me, in terms of they rushed it right out."

The Spirit of Maine Blood Drive collected around 150 units of donated blood. Poulin will be holding another drive in May at the Maine Wild Life Park in Gray.

