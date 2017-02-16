Remembering The Vinyl Cafe's Stuart McLean

The late Stuart McLean, of the radio broadcast "The Vinyl Cafe," tells a story. 207 File Image: 2009

Stuart McLean, the voice and producer of public radio's "Vinyl Cafe," has died.

McLean was from Canada but spent a lot of time in Maine. He summered here in his youth, met and married his wife here and took yearly trips to Biddeford Pool to hash out the upcoming season of Vinyl Cafe with his producer.

McLean also considers E.B. White one of his heroes.

McLean was 68 years old. He died from melanoma.

Copyright 2017 WCSH