"Rescuing Penny Jane" - Amy Sutherland

"Rescuing Penny Jane" tells Amy Sutherland's story of growing to love shelter dogs and how people are trying to save homeless dogs.

Amy Sutherland has always loved animals, especially dogs.

When she lived in Portland and worked as a reporter for the Press Herald, she started volunteering at a shelter. That experience was the start of a long journey into the world of homeless dogs and the people who try to save them.

She tells the story in her new book, "Rescuing Penny Jane," and the tale begins at a shelter right here in Maine.

Amy Sutherland will be reading from the book on Thursday, March 16th at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

