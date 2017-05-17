Rich Brooks explains what live video is and why so many social media platforms use it

Rich Brooks, from Flyte New Media, is pictured here poised to deliver some knowledge about live video.

Live video has made headlines recently - some for good reasons and some for bad. What is it used for and what's in the future for it? Rich Brooks from Flyte New Media has some ideas.

Live video is having a moment right now because it has been easily integrated into social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Those channels are looking for new ways to engage people, hold their attention longer and create new content.

People are using live video every day to broadcast the daily stuff they get up to, to stream parts of concerts or events, for marketing and to show off homes and properties, among myriad other uses. Some folks are even putting on their own talk shows using split screens!

© 2017 WCSH-TV