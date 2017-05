Cecelia Riddett (L) and Maura O'Brien are the leads in the Public Theatre production of "Ripcord," which has been described as "The Odd Couple" meets "Golden Girls."

Ripcord is the final play of the season at Lewiston's Public Theatre. It's been described as "The Odd Couple" meets "Golden Girls."

Set in an assisted living home, it's the story of the forming of an unlikely friendship.

The play features both comedy and high emotion as the pair tries to break each other. They also learn a lot about the other.

© 2017 WCSH-TV