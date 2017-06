Rosa Noreen is a professional dancer. Most of the time you'll catch her belly dancing.

Rosa Noreen loves to dance.

And she loves spreading the love of dance. Most of the time you can find her belly dancing, although she has ballet training.

Now for the 10th year she is holding her Springtime Spectacular. It's a celebration of all things dance and music.

The show is Saturday, June 3rd at the Portland Ballet Theater.

