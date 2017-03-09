Screamer, animal lover and professor Elena Passarello

Elena Passarello is a professor and author. Her books so far have been written about the human love of voice and our fascination with certain animals.

No one knows screaming quite like Elena Passarello. She's written essays about it. She won an award for it.

She's also a professor at Oregon State University - that's not where she does her screaming, though. Her first book, a collection of essays called "Let Me Clear My Throat," explores in depth the power of the human voice. How it resonates with us as a species and the myriad ways we use it.

Now she's out with her second book, "Animals Strike Curious Poses." It tracks our human fascination with animals over the past 39,000 years.

Copyright 2017 WCSH