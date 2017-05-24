Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band turns 50 years old in 2017. In this photo, music critic Allan Kozinn (L), Bull Moose guy Chris Brown (C) and Pat Callaghan jaw about it lovingly on the 207 set.

2017 is the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

The record marked a pretty stark departure from the band's earlier pop candy. And Chris Brown from Bull Moose argues that the Fab Four's take on pyschedelia has lasted longer than other efforts from the same years.

Allan Kozinn, a music critic, has listened to the 50th anniversary re-release materials coming out on May 26th. There are a bunch of formats and options available: stereo and mono mixes, vinyl and CD, bonus material or no. And all of it has been remastered by Giles Martin, the son of legendary Beatles producer George Martin. He says a big thing that stood out to him is not only the extra material that shows up, but the attention to the bass and drums in the mix. The Beatles had long wanted more low end on their records, their label said "no" but Martin pumped it up on this reissue.

