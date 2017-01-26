Shannon Bryan's Things to Do in Maine 01/26/17

Shannon Bryan is bubbling over with fun stuff to do.

The end of January is generally the coldest time of year. Shannon Bryan wants you to make the most of it.

Auburn Winter Fest

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 27-29. Main Street & Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn.

Bonfires, sledding, snowshoe hike, Duathlon (ski and snowshoe) and Fat Bike Poker Run at Lost Valley Ski Area. GRILLED CHEESE & HOT COCOA BAR! Live music, ice bar on Saturday night.

Great Maine Outdoor Weekend

Feb. 3-5. Locations around Maine. Free.

A weekend of outdoor events - most FREE! - around the state! Moonlight snowshoe events, winter festivals, ice skating, cross-country skiing, birding, winter tracking, family-friendly winter walks and more.

Take-it-Outside Winter Family Fun Day

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4. Mount Blue State Park, Weld. $1.50 for adults and youth 12-64; all others free.

Cross-country skiing, sliding, snowshoeing, ice skating, tote sled rides, hayrides, nature walks, lunch provided, and warming hut. Ski & Snowshoe Trailer on site for free equipment loans. Put on by Maine State Parks.

Salsa Fiesta

7-10 p.m. Feb. 4, $25, $45 couple. Avant Dance and Event Center, Westbrook.

Featuring live music by Primo Cubano, dancing, salsa lesson, silent auction, light refreshments and cash bar. Benefits Partners for Rural Health in the Dominican Republic.

Annual Table Tour

11 a.m. Feb 5. Viles Arboretum, Augusta. $25.

Outdoor adventure meets progressive potluck. Wander the senic grounds of Viles Arboretum, stopping off at tables to enjoy grub from area restaurants. Hot food and bonfires at each stop. Barbecue, soups, chowders, homebaked breads, cheesecake and more. Call 626-7989 to register.

