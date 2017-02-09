Shannon Bryan's Things To Do in Maine - 02/09

Why is Fit Maine's Shannon Bryan smiling? Because she knows how to enjoy Maine's winter!

Winter is here. Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com has some tips for making the most of it.

Norway Snowshoe Festival

Friday & Saturday, Feb. 10 & 11. Noyes Mountain & Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway. $10-$40

There's a full moon snowshoe on Noyes Mountain Friday, then a host of events Saturday at Roberts Farm Preserve, like 2.5/5/10K snowshoe races, World Championship snowshoe wife carry, Fireman’s Snowshoe Tug o’ War, and more.



Pisgah Hill Full Moon Trek

5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Pisgah Hill Preserve, Pownal. Free.

Climb a half a mile to the summit of Pisgah Hill Preserve through the setting sun to witness the rising of the Full Snow Moon. Cocoa and marshmallows and bonfires at the summit! Plan on headlights and snowshoes.

Soup & Stroll

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary, Kennebunk. $15.

First, stroll the Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary (stroll begins at 10 a.m.), then warm up with soup at Boulangerie afterward.

Winter Carnival: Valentines for Spurwink

2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The Rink at Thompson's Point, Portland. $15 for adults, with free admission for kids.

Afamily friendly event with ice skating, tubing on the tubing hill, a winter obstacle course, food trucks, and make Valentine’s Day cards for Spurwink youth.

Valentines Day at the Barre: Chocolate & Wine Pairing

3-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. BarSculpt and MJ's Wine Bar, Portland. $36 ($20 for just the pairing).

Take a one-hour barre class at Bar Sculpt, then move over to MJ's Wine Bar for a chocolate and wine pairing with chocolate's from Dean's Sweets.

Febtoberfest Brew & Shoe

Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. $45. Gneiss Brewing Company, Limerick.

Bring your snowshoes to explore the 8.5 acres of wilderness around the bewery. Then sample some beers! Ticket includes 8 sample-size pours, an assortment of traditional German food, and a commemorative beer mug.

