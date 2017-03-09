Shannon Bryan's Things To Do in Maine - 03/09

Winter's back but Shannon Bryan has some tips for making the most of it.

Take-it-Outside Winter Family Fun Day

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Lily Bay State Park, Beaver Cove. $1.50 for adults and youth 12-64; all others free.

Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing demo, tote sled rides, wildlife exhibit, and bonfire. Ski & Snowshoe Trailer on site for free equipment loans. Winter survival skills by the Boy Scouts. Hot dogs, burgers, coffee and cocoa while they last!

Rangeley Moose Dash 5K

Races begin at 10:30 a.m Sunday, March 12. Rangeley Lakes Trail Center, Rangeley. $2-$20.

Run in snowshoes! The Rangeley Moose Dash 5K course takes advantage of the beautiful terrain at the Trails Center, from wide straight-a-ways to gradual ascent and descents, to some aggressive hill climb/descent opportunities. Race categories for different levels, including a "Non-Timed 5K Tour."

Booty Bomb

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland. $25.

Sweat it out with a one-hour boot camp-style workout followed by an Oxbow beer (included in ticket price). Great music, lots of energy, and El Corazon food truck will be onsite, too. Another Boot Bomb on Saturday, March 18 at Dirigo Brewing Company in Biddeford!

Lucky Leprechaun 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Trackside Station, Rockland. $18 in advance, $20 day of.

Start and finish at Trackside Station Restaurant. All walkers, runners, strollers and friendly dogs are welcome!

Mary’s Walk & Kerrymen 5K

Noon Sunday, March 19. Starts at Thornton Academy, Saco. $25 walker, $35 runner.

Walk it, run it. Whatever your pleasure. The funds raised all go to the same place: the Maine Cancer Foundation. Mary's Walk started in 1999 and has become an annual tradition for lots of families. Thousands turn out for the walk around Saco - and it's always an upbeat and lively event.

