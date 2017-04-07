Shannon Bryan's Things To Do in Maine - 04/07

Shannon Bryan is excited for spring.

Spring is here and we're just about to the point where getting outside seems like something one could do for hours with minimal complaint.

And FitMaine.com's Shannon Bryan has the tips for enjoying it.

Rise Up & Flow

8 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Port City Music Hall, Portland

Donation ($10 minimum)

A unique venue for yoga - Port City Music Hall - and it's sure to be a full space for this benefit class. Admission by donation (register in advance to secure your spot) and funds go to Planned Parenthood.

Learn to Curl Workshop

4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and 15

William B. Troubh Ice Arena, Portland

$35

Learn how to throw the stone and sweep hard, even if your only experience with curling involves a curling iron or hand weights. The spring session starts in May if you're interested in joining the league.

Rusty Rolls 5K

9 a.m. Saturday, April 8

Topsham Recreation Field, Topsham

$15 per person, $25 per family

Rusty Wilkins is a senior at Mt Ararat High school. He has cerebral palsy, but maintains a positive attitude and is very active in the mTA sporting scene. Free food and entertainment after the race. Benefits the American Cancer Society.

Spring Trail Running Series

4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 19-May 24

Hidden Valley Nature Center, Jefferson

$5 drop- in. $30 for all 6 weeks

Get ready for summer running with this casual 6-week trail training series each Wednesday at Hidden Valley Nature Center. Open to runners of all levels, 3 and 6-mile courses.



© 2017 WCSH-TV